Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for help in identifying the suspected aggravated assault in Helsinki in November

July 26, 2022
in World Europe
In front of Bar Kalliohov in Helsinki, last November, a suspected aggravated assault took place. The police are asking for identification help in the case.

Helsinki the police is asking for identification help in connection with the suspected aggravated assault that took place in November in the vicinity of Helsinki’s Vaasankatu. The police released the video on Mondaywhich shows two men suspected of a crime.

According to the police, the incident started in front of Bar Kalliohov on Saturday night, November 13. The victims of the suspected crimes had argued with two men they did not know about corona vaccinations.

Read more: Police suspect: A dispute over corona vaccines led to a stabbing in Helsinki’s Kallio

The victims had left the restaurant, and the men had followed them to Harjukatu. It is suspected that they attacked the victims there. The men are suspected of stabbing the second victim in the face and punching the second victim. The incident happened around 3:30 am.

One of the suspected abusers was estimated to be over 30 years old, 170 centimeters tall and wearing jeans and possibly a leopard or terrain patterned shirt or jacket. There are no clear signs of the other man.

The police requests identification information or other information related to persons by email to vakivaltavihjeet.helsinki@poliisi.fi or by Whatsapp to 050 562 7405.

