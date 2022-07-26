Unleashed by Ibiza, here is Wanda Nara in the disco where a stranger dances with her and kisses her breasts

Wanda Nara continues his summer vacation, is located at Ibiza, in the company of sonsof the sister and a stylist friend. Above all, the manager and entrepreneur knows how to delight her followers: during the day she posts hot videos from beach or from yachtwhile at night it rages in dance club. In one of the published stories, the wife of Mauro Icardi, documents a night spent at the Ushuaia.

Between a wild dance and another, Wanda Nara she was the protagonist of an off-program that was filmed with the mobile phone. A boy approached her and gave her a kiss on the breast. Then he also tried to do it drink from his glass, but the wife of Icardi refused, not without embarrassment. Worried about the incident, Wanda’s sister who, as heard in the stories published on Instagram, theurged to delete the videos. But the Nara did not accept Zaira’s advice, and made public what happened.

