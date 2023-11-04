Tricolor won US$ 18 million just from the victory over Boca Juniors in the final of the tournament at Maracanã

With the Copa Libertadores title, Fluminense will take home US$27.1 million – around R$132 million at current prices. The Rio team beat Argentine Boca Juniors at Maracanã in extra time by 2-1.

Of this total, US$18 million (R$88.4 million) will be collected for the final alone and the rest corresponds to the other phases of the competition. In the group stage, teams receive US$3 million (R$15.1 million) and an additional US$300,000 (R$1.5 million) for each match won.

From the round of 16 onwards, the values ​​for the winners increase: in the round of 16 they are US$ 1.25 million (R$ 6.3 million); in the quarterfinals the teams receive US$1.7 million (8.6 million); in the semi-finals another US$2.3 million (R$11.6 million).

The runner-up, Boca Juniors, takes US$7 million (R$35.2 million) in total prize money.

In total, there are US$207 million reserved by Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) for division among all the teams that participated in the tournament. The value is 21% higher than the amount reserved in 2022.

In previous years, Brazilian teams that won the Libertadores received smaller prizes:

– Flamengo (2019): US$20.4 million;

– Palmeiras (2020): US$22.5 million;

– Palmeiras (2021): US$22.5 million;

– Flamengo (2022): US$23.5 million.