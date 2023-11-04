Fluminense had seen her pass by several times. She lost a final against Liga de Quito. She saw her neighbor, Flamengo, celebrate three times. In the end, suffering, in overtime and with a team like Boca Juniors, a specialist in this tournament, He won the Copa Libertadores: he won 2-1 at the Maracaná, in extra time.

On paper, by determination of Conmebol, the venue was Boca. In practice, because it was their usual stadium, the home team was Fluminense. And in the stands, things were divided, because the invasion of the Xeneizes fans was enormous. Many stayed in the streets, without tickets, looking for screens to watch the game.

Fluminense took the weight of the opening match and Boca did what it usually does in Libertadores matches: played close to its goalkeeper, closed spaces and, if there was the possibility, looked for some option to do damage.

Dangerous actions, the truth is, there were few, both sides. But it was Fluminense that struck first, in the 38th minute, after a ball that Ganso recovered. There Jhon Arias and Keno met on a wall, who threw a center into the area, the natural habitat of our well-known Germán Ezequiel Cano, with time, space and talent to define: 1-0 for the Brazilians.

Already in the second stage, Boca showed a face that was little known in the Libertadores, but showed that it was capable of doing so: advance lines, go forward and look for a tie. And Fluminense did not have a good time in the first 20 minutes, especially when they lost the tough Felipe Melo due to injury, 7 minutes into the second half.

Fluminense took a breath, began to play the ball near the Boca area and the game already resembled the first half. But when everything seemed under control, the Argentines found the tie, thanks to a great goal from the Peruvian Luis Advíncula, who found the space to finish from outside the area after the Argentines moved the Brazilian defense from side to side, and also helped by all the freedom that the veteran Marcelo gave him.

The Flu coach, Fernando Diniz, refreshed the roster with four changes in the last 10 minutes of regular time, while Boca took the game to the field in which he feels comfortable, that of forcing a tiebreaker from the penalty spot. The Brazilians had a very clear one with Lima, who was one-on-one with Romero, but he misjudged his shot and threw it wide.

An eventful extension with a goal

Already in extra time, Fluminense found the advantage they had worked so hard for, with the direct participation of two of those who had come from the bench: a frontal shot from Diogo Barbosa, a ball that Keno lowered to the edge of the area and a very hard shot by John Kennedy, at 9 in the first overtime.

The 21-year-old young man got excited, he almost went into the stands of the Maracaná to celebrate with the fans and since he had a yellow card, Wílmar Roldán expelled him.

🟥 WELL EXPELLED: John Kennedy was already reprimanded and in his goal celebration he incurred an infraction. “Climbing perimeter fences or approaching spectators creates security problems.” Roldán was right with the second warning #Liberators pic.twitter.com/9WzwTPmEkT — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 4, 2023

Now, the one who had to hold on was Fluminense, with one less player. Boca went looking for everything or nothing. But before finishing the first half of the extension, Fabra returned the favor with enormous irresponsibility: he slapped Nino while Boca protested for a penalty that was not a penalty and the VAR warned Roldán: a red card.

There were 15 minutes left and the game was already being played in the Fluminense area, which retreated too far. Boca played the blow and the Brazilians were betting on some counterattack. One almost came out, in a run by Arias that ended in a change of front and a cross shot by Guga that hit the post.

Half Maracaná was sent off as soon as Roldán blew the final whistle. The other half still celebrates. Fluminense showed football throughout the Cup to win the title. Deserved.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news