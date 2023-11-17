The organization Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which protects the rights of the LGBTIQ+ population, produced a report on the situation of more than 500 cities throughout the United States. In its evaluation of different factors, it gave each of the territories a final score on how accessible life is for people who do not perceive themselves as cisgender heterosexuals. In that report, eight Florida cities They achieved a perfect score, despite the fact that the state is in an “emergency” in this regard, according to the group.

Given the different gender identities and the more progressive or conservative aspects of societies, There are more and less accessible places for the peaceful and risk-free coexistence of LGBT people.. Although the situation is far from ideal, several cities met all the necessary conditions, according to HRC.

The safest cities in Florida for the LGBTIQ+ population

According to 2023 edition of the Municipal Equity Index carried out by the organization and which was shared on its official site, 129 of the more than 500 US cities achieved a perfect score. To compose the final number, the policies promoted by each territory on gender, laws and services, among other factors, were analyzed.

Regarding Florida, eight cities achieved the score of 100, the highest that the evaluation has. On this occasion, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miami, Oakland Park, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Wilton Manors were the ones they obtained in this qualification.

Orlando was one of the Florida cities that achieved a perfect score when it comes to gender equality.

The report especially highlighted this performance of the cities, since considered that Florida is in a “state of emergency”, given the laws and regulations promoted by the Ron DeSantis government. In addition to the aforementioned locations, the cases of Gainesville and Miami Shores stood out, which surpassed the barrier of ninety points.

On the other hand, with regard to the state, the least inclusive city for LGBT people was Daytona Beachwhich within the index was left with only twenty-seven points.