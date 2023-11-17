The stunning video posted by Jeremy Renner just 10 months after the dramatic accident he was the victim of: the actor runs and jumps

The images published on social media by arouse amazement and at the same time happiness Jeremy Renner, who only 10 months ago was the victim of a dramatic accident, in which he was crushed by a snowplough. The actor jumps, runs and appears in excellent shape. The words of the Hollywood star.

It was the January 1st of this year when the world of cinema received news that caused everyone great shock and concern.

Jeremy Renner, American actor and protagonist of dozens of internationally successful films and TV series, had been victim of a terrible accident in the snow which had left him dying.

He was in Nevada and while trying to help a person who was stuck in the snow, his snow blower he went wild and hit him full on, crushing him and running over him.

For days, or rather weeks, the doctors at the hospital where he was transported and admitted worked hard first to keep it aliveand then for make him recover better.

Jeremy’s strength and tenacity allowed him to recover sooner than expectedeven if the rehabilitation process, especially motor rehabilitation, was and still is very hard and tiring.

If you consider the fact that in the first weeks after the accident there was even talk of the possible amputation of a leg, see the images published today by the actor on his social media channels certainly warms everyone’s soul and heart.

Jeremy Renner’s stunning recovery

Jeremy Renner had appeared in good general condition already last April, when he showed up on the Jimmy Kimmell Late Show on his legs, albeit supported by an orthopedic cane.

Two days ago he published a video in which he trains, runs and jumps with an energy and coordination that leaves you amazed. Accompanying the video, the actor wrote: