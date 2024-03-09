With just over a month to go the next solar eclipse that already keeps American citizens expectant, In the state of Florida only part of the phenomenon can be observedand according to specialists, the citizens of the region They will have to wait for the next opportunity to see it in full..

At the center of the discussion in bars, family tables, television debates and work conversations in the United States is the solar eclipse on April 8 which will begin in the north of Mexico and will cross the North American country and then end its visible journey on the Canadian coasts.

In the state of Florida, the situation also generates some enthusiasm, although perhaps a little more subdued, because It can only be partially observed with the use of special eclipse glasses. Without the use of this element, the sun won't look any different. In Tampa, the Moon will completely cover the Sun around 1:25 PM, a time when astronomy fans will be able to observe it with the required elements.

The citizens of Florida will have more hope for the next time the eclipse appears, which will be on August 23, 2044, and the state will be within the totality pattern established for the following year. In that sense, the Tampa residents will be able to observe the total solar eclipse around 1:30 PM on August 12, 2045a phenomenon that will last approximately five minutes.

A solar eclipse of this type will only be witnessed again in the year 2044.

What does it take to see the total solar eclipse in the United States?

According to information collected from the media News Channel 8even in areas where the eclipse occurs at 95 percent It will not be visible without the use of special eclipse glassesso it can only be observed that way in the areas where the totality pattern crosses.

This year, the states that are part of the totality pattern are: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.