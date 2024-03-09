At the center of the discussion in bars, family tables, television debates and work conversations in the United States is the solar eclipse on April 8 which will begin in the north of Mexico and will cross the North American country and then end its visible journey on the Canadian coasts.
In the state of Florida, the situation also generates some enthusiasm, although perhaps a little more subdued, because It can only be partially observed with the use of special eclipse glasses. Without the use of this element, the sun won't look any different. In Tampa, the Moon will completely cover the Sun around 1:25 PM, a time when astronomy fans will be able to observe it with the required elements.
What does it take to see the total solar eclipse in the United States?
According to information collected from the media News Channel 8even in areas where the eclipse occurs at 95 percent It will not be visible without the use of special eclipse glassesso it can only be observed that way in the areas where the totality pattern crosses.
This year, the states that are part of the totality pattern are: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
#Florida #observe #total #solar #eclipse
Leave a Reply