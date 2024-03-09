Berlin (dpa)

The police announced the arrest of more than 200 fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne, after riots broke out before the two teams’ match in the German first division football league, “Bundesliga.”

The police explained that 131 Gladbach fans and 74 Köln fans were taken into custody and will remain there until after the end of the two teams’ match today, “Saturday,” after their involvement in inciting the riot.

The police statement indicated that investigations had been opened into the incidents, which included violations of the explosives law, serious breach of peace, and resistance to security forces.

Fans of the two teams clashed outside Gladbach Stadium on Friday evening, with fireworks being lit, in the presence of more than 100 police officers, who worked to separate the fans of the two teams, before three of them were injured.

Herbert Reul, Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, said: “Fortunately, the security forces prevented the escalation, but keeping the fans away from the match was not enough.”

Reol added in a statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday, “We also need the clubs to ensure that such events do not leak into the stadiums in the first place.” He pointed out, “These crazy people do not receive any special treatment from our side. Anyone who cannot control his reactions will get involved in riots. This applies to troublemakers, thugs, and criminals who carry knives in gathering areas. The same applies to crazy fans who are in trouble.”