Climate experts had warned that various areas of Florida would be facing a threat of flooding and large waves on the coast as a result of a cold front combined with a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico. The conditions remain the same and for this Friday another day of fog, rain and strong wind, especially in the south of the state.

Likewise, it is expected that the winds will continue to be intense with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour or 72 kilometers, which is why, according to Telemundo Miami A warning has been issued for next Sunday.

Due to the conditions, this week, Hollywood city workers placed barriers to contain flooding caused by storm surges that were expected between Wednesday and will be latent until Saturday.

What will Florida weather be like next week?

After the storms recorded during the last days of this week, The outlook is expected to change starting Sunday afternoon. and from Monday much warmer temperatures will occur with minimums below 60 degrees Fahrenheit or 15 degrees Celsius.

Florida will see the sun again next week. Photo: Instagram @visitannamariaisland

According to the predictions of El Canal del clima, For Monday and until Wednesday, a partially cloudy sky with a percentage greater than 20 percent of humidity is expected.

Towards the end of next week, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, There is about a 50 percent chance that rain will occur again. Therefore, the recommendation is to continue monitoring the alerts from the authorities, especially for warnings of flash floods that could occur.