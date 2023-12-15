Paunovic's departure is being a hard blow within Chivas, and is being regretted by managers, players and an enormous partiality of the Guadalajara fans who consider the coach the pillar of the return to the Liga MX title. Although, there are surely people within the squad who smile at Veljko's imminent goodbye, starting with all the discards who were destined to leave the club since they were not part of Paunovic's plans.
This list starts with Victor Guzman. ANDThe 'pocho' had asked to leave because he did not have a good relationship with the coach, but now that Paunovic is leaving, the former Pachuca will surely not only have options to compete, but will also be important for the club. Furthermore, there is the case of Whalley, who was looking for a team inside and outside of Mexico because since his arrival he was deleted by the coach since the Serbian never asked for his signature. Now, the goalkeeper will at least have options to show himself with the coach who arrives at the team.
Other players who may benefit from the end of the Paunovic era are Eduardo Torres, Alexis Vega and Daniel Rios, eternal substitutes in recent times and who were already moving within the market to find a new home. Now, its short-term future has changed course.
Beyond the fact that the coach and his way of working were on the decline, the reality is that it was the Serbian who returned to the team's team at a high competitive level again within Liga MX. Paunovic placed Guadalajara in a final when no one expected anything from them and even this semester, in the midst of an environment of division and indiscipline, he placed Verde Valle's team in the quarterfinals.
