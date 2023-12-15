“Guadalajara loses a coach who gave him back the blood and that competitiveness that he had not seen for a while” 🗣️@RusoZamogilnyon Paunovic's surprise resignation from the technical direction of Chivas

🔴 #LineOf4 LIVE TUDN pic.twitter.com/QCiMwjy8iy

— Line of 4 (@Lineade4TUDN) December 15, 2023