Florida residents know that they have to live closely with nature. One of the great virtues of the Sunshine State is precisely its great diversity in terms of natural environments, flora and fauna. However, this also entails some risks. So much so that There are various laws regarding contact with animals and a bill has just been approved which will allow them to act in self-defense.

Florida residents will be able to kill black bears that threaten them on your property without facing consequences, according to a new bill sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Within the regulations, there are some rules.

Although the black bear population in Florida was protected, because it has recently become more common to see them in neighborhoods and private properties, especially in the rural areas of the north and center of the state, they are being authorized to act in self-defense, Therefore, threatened people may kill animals to defend themselves, their families, pets, and property.

Black bears searching for food may pose a risk to residents. However, according to this bill, if people kill animals, they will have 24 hours to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission of their action, which will be in charge of carrying out an investigation into the matter. .

Likewise, they clarified that The person who kills a bear will not be able to keep the animal, sell its meat or skin to companies that make rugs or those that make the famous black bearskin hats worn by guards outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Black bears can be a danger to Florida residents. Photo:AFP Share

There is opposition to the law that will allow the killing of black bears in Florida

Although, according to the rules, Black bears can only be killed in Florida if they are acting in self-defenseopponents in favor of animal protection denounce that it could make it easy for people to shoot and not take precautions.

As an example, Democratic Representative Katherine Waldron told Telemundo that the bill was based on fear and not facts. “Let us not be mistaken, This bill was created by and for people looking for any excuse to hunt. and kill a bear.”

In his opinion, the fact that people who kill a bear have one day to notify about the fact, gives them the opportunity to find an excuse for self-defense, since not much evidence will be needed. He added that bears don't bother humans if they behave responsibly: “Zero people have been killed by those black people in our state. You are 60,000 times more likely to be killed by another human being.”