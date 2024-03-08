Music | The dispute between Tiktok and the world's largest record company continues with even greater stakes

According to some estimates, up to 80 percent of the app's music could be removed from Tiktok.

8.3. 20:36 | Updated 8.3. 21:51

Video application The dispute between Tiktok and the world's largest record label group, Universal Music Group, regarding the compensation paid by Tiktok is expanding even further.

The contract between Universal and Tiktok for the use of music expired in January, after which the music distributed by Universal Music Group has been removed from Tiktok. Universal Music Group's publication catalog consists of approximately three million songs, says a British specialist in music industry news Music Business Worldwide.

The ban on use is about to be extended to also apply to all music affiliated with the Universal Music Publishing Group music publishing house. They talk about it, among other things Variety and the public broadcasting company BBC.

In practice, this means that if there is even one person who signed a contract with Universal's music publishing house among the authors of the music song, the Tiktok videos containing the song must be deleted or muted. The ban also applies to songs in which the composer who signed the contract has played only a very small role.

The publishing catalog of Universal Music Publishing Group includes approximately four million songs.

According to the estimates of some experts in the music industry, the change could remove up to 80 percent of the music used in the video service from Tiktok, reports the BBC.

According to Variety, sources familiar with Tiktok estimate the amount of music to be removed to be around 20-30 percent of all Tiktok's music.

I dispute According to current information, the target is “Anglo-American” songs, i.e. in principle, the matter should not concern European content published by Universal, and thus neither Finnish songs, says the manager of Universal Music Publishing Group's contracts related to Finland Tommi Tuomainen.

“The matter can only concern individual cases where a Finnish author has works with authors published in the United States,” says Tuomainen.

In dispute in addition to compensation, it is also about artificial intelligence regulation and security practices. In the open published in January in the letter Universal accused Tiktok of bullying and intimidation, while Tiktok, owned by Chinese company Bytedance described Universal to be greedy.

The consequences of the dispute between the world's largest record company group and the huge video application can be significant, especially for emerging artists, for whom the disappearance of their own music from Tiktok can be worrying in terms of career prospects, Variety write.

of The Guardian by the controversy shows that the music industry has become lazily dependent on one unstable promotional platform.

I tiktok there is another buzz around at the moment, because a legislative initiative was advanced in the United States on Thursday, which could lead to the banning of Tiktok on all electronic devices, CNN reports.

When the law comes into effect, it would give the Chinese company Bytedance 165 days to sell Tiktok. Otherwise, the video app could no longer be legally downloaded from any US app store.

The legal initiative is motivated by concerns that the Chinese authorities are using the application for espionage purposes.

Correction March 8, 2024 at 9:51 p.m.: Contrary to what was written earlier in the story, Tiktok has not had to remove the music distributed by Universal Music Group from its service last week. The contract between Universal and Tiktok expired in January, after which music distributed by Universal Music Group has been removed from Tiktok.