How did you feel about this matter?

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said the position of giving himself “veto powers over state laws is untenable.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended Hillsborough County Attorney Andrew Warren, who said he will not prosecute state residents who seek or perform abortions, or doctors who offer cancer treatments. gender transition – whose ban among children is considered by the republican manager.

According to CNN, DeSantis justified that Warren’s position represents a refusal to fully apply state law – in Florida, the governor can remove any high official from a county for misconduct, dereliction of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, incapacity from performing official functions or having committed a crime.

“Taking a position that you have veto powers over state laws is untenable,” argued DeSantis, who had guided his team to investigate whether any state attorneys had made “it for themselves to determine which laws they like and which ones they like.” apply to”.

Warren, for his part, said the administration committed “an illegal exaggeration that continues a dangerous pattern by Ron DeSantis of using his office to further his political ambitions.” The governor will run for re-election in November and is tipped as one of the Republican Party’s options for the 2024 presidential election.

In Florida, a new state law prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. On the transgender issue, DeSantis last year signed a law that vetoes the participation of people who have gone through a gender transition in school disputes for women.

The governor is also considering banning gender transition treatments in children, a proposal that will be discussed at a meeting of the local Medical Council this Friday (5).