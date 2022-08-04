Something that fans of Xbox long for is to have the new family plan feature for GamePass, because in this way you can pay a reduced figure to have four users connected to the service. And now it seems that the sermons were heard, because at least in Ireland Y Colombia The tests of the family plan have already been released for some users.

It is worth mentioning that this function is only available for Xbox Insidersthese are users selected by the microsoft, and that they have the privilege of trying the options before anyone else. The best thing is that the users with whom the plan is shared do not necessarily need to be Insiders to join GamePass with this new plan.

As reported by the Xbox Wire site, you have to register on the Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview, and if the user already has an active subscription, the days to adjust prices will be reduced. For example, if you already have a month of membership, it will be reduced by 18 days, because four people will be enjoying the benefits.

A few months ago, this family plan function had already been confirmed, but very few regions had been selected, and now that countries like Colombia have received it, it is very likely that some more in Latam will have the same fate. For now there have been no notifications of when the plan will be opened to other users, just as it happened in its day with Discord.

