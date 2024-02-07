The Florida State Fair is about to start, an event that will last 12 days, and will be the first in the United States in 2024 that promises to offer hundreds of activities, fun, commerce and entertainment. Besides, This year one of the most anticipated attractions returns, which will open and close the festivities.

Tampa is preparing to offer tourists and residents a huge range of activities for all tastes, as From February 8 to February 19 it will be taking place at the Florida State Fair.

This year some changes will be made throughout the 133 hectares that this event will occupy. Among them, will have fireworks again. The fireworks show will take place for the first time in 2015, both the opening and closing weekends.

The reason they stopped setting off fireworks is because In Florida it is illegal to sell or light fireworks unless you obtain a permit from the local government. Therefore, now the authorities have relented with the intention of attracting a greater number of people since, according to the organizers of the fair, last year the event registered an influx of 405,888 people, which meant a decrease of 5 percent compared to the previous year.

Another relevant change with respect to previous editions is that starting at 6 PM, minors under 17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

The Florida State Fair is famous for its food offerings.

What attractions will be at the 2024 Florida State Fair

In its eighth edition, the Florida State Fair will have hundreds of entertainment options, so even the organizers are recommending visiting the website to find out the itinerary before attending and know exactly which attractions to enjoy.

One of the focuses of the fair in 2024 will be agriculture, Therefore, different beekeepers will meet to carry out honey tastings. There will also be a milking room and a space to get close to farm animals such as cows, chickens and goats, according to the media. Tampa Bay Times.

In addition, more than 150 shows are scheduled on three musical stages, art exhibitions and entertainment. Of course, As every year, food will be one of the main attractions. It should be said that the fair is famous for having seen the birth of the donut burger, and This year their culinary proposal will be the new Pop Rocks Pickle, a kosher pickle wrapped in a chocolate-dipped fruit roll-up with different flavor toppings.

The price of admission directly at the box office on weekends will be US$16 for adults and US$10 for children. Adult tickets from Monday to Thursday will be priced at US$12 for adults and US$6 for children. However, If you buy tickets online you get a discount and you only pay US$11.