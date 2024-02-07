Home page World

After just around 24 hours, Prince Harry leaves Great Britain again. At least that's what it seems. The 39-year-old arrived at London's Heathrow Airport in the afternoon.

London – One day after visiting his father King Charles III, who was suffering from cancer. Prince Harry is said to have made his way back to the USA. As several British media outlets unanimously reported, the 39-year-old arrived at London's Heathrow Airport in the afternoon – just around 24 hours after his arrival in Great Britain.

The day before, he is said to have met with his father for a 45-minute conversation. Harry traveled to London immediately after the palace informed the public of the 75-year-old's cancer diagnosis on Monday.

Charles has helicopters waiting to meet Harry

According to the tabloid “The Sun,” Charles had his helicopter serviced specifically to be able to see his son, who had traveled from California. British media viewed the meeting as a positive sign of rapprochement between the feuding royals. Charles and Queen Camilla were then seen in a good mood in the back seat of a car. They are said to have traveled by helicopter to their country estate in Sandringham, eastern England. A meeting between Harry and his older brother Prince William (41) was therefore not planned.

Harry and his wife Meghan (42) had broken away from the royal family and live with their children Archie (4) and Lilibet (2) in the US state of California. The publication of private details in Harry's biography is said to have contributed to the rift with the royals. dpa