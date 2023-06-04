The US East Coast states are preparing for the arrival of hurricanes. In New Orleans they have issued a message to citizens, to tell them to “get ready”, while Florida has decided to remove taxes on some products that will become valuable in an emergency such as batteries, radios, generators, soap and products dedicated to animals .

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has projected a “near normal” storm and hurricane season, starting now and ending Nov. 30, and expecting twelve to seventeen storms. A tropical cyclone is considered a whirlwind of clouds and thunder that becomes a tropical storm when it reaches or exceeds 62 kilometers per hour.

Of the seventeen storms, nine could become hurricanes, with winds in excess of a half mile per hour and capable of uprooting trees and sweeping away the classic wooden houses of the rural American landscape. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has advised the population to adopt an “emergency plan” for the family and for economic activities.

Also advised to set aside food and prepare survival kits from now on, acquiring supplies of food and water, flashlights, batteries, medicines, and always bring the documents of the health policy with you. Evacuation zones have been indicated in advance in the event of particularly violent hurricanes.

Cars must always be kept with at least a full tank, and electric vehicles charged between 50 and 80 percent, the percentage considered sufficient for a long journey to reach the evacuation and collection areas.

And, of course, citizens were asked to be ready to help neighbors in need. This apocalyptic movie scenario is actually quite common in the United States: with the arrival of June we enter the hurricane season, which lasts an average of six months and leaves devastation everywhere.

Even the names of the tropical storms have already been chosen: Americans will probably have to get used to hearing about Arlene, who has actually already struck in the Gulf of Mexico, inaugurating the season, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert and many others. Hoping they won’t be remembered in time like their ancestors Ian and Katrina.