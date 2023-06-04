The National Center of Meteorology stated that weather forecasts indicate the possibility of a tropical state forming in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of this week, stressing that there will be no impact on the country during this week in the event of its formation.

He said that some numerical models still indicate the possibility of a tropical state forming in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of this week, as there are still differences between the numerical models in expectations of the location, timing and course of the condition, while some of these models indicate the formation of a tropical depression on June 8 at the southwestern coasts of India, then It moves to the north of the Arabian Sea towards the Indian and Pakistani coasts, while other numerical models indicate the formation of a weak tropical depression in the south of the Arabian Sea towards the west at Socotra Island.

The Center affirmed that it follows up the situation around the clock and continues to provide the latest developments, calling on everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the Center and not to circulate rumors.