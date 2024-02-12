A company in Tampa, Florida, looking for people without experience to fill an immediate vacancy, which offers a salary of US$40 per night, benefits and growth opportunities. Find out how to apply.

Ally Waste Services is looking for staff to fill its garbage collector vacancy. This is a part-time position with working hours starting at 8 PM, for which a remuneration of US$40 per night of work is offered..

Job search requirements in the United States

According to the vacancy published by the company specializing in waste collection on site Indeedthe ideal person for the garbage collector position must be respectful, meticulous, motivated and concerned about ensuring customer satisfaction. Among the requirements listed by Ally Waste Services include:

Have a smartphone. Be able to stand for at least two hours. Have the ability to load up to 13.6 kilograms. Have an open platform truck.

The person chosen for the garbage collector vacancy must also send daily reports of their activities. Photo: Instagram @ally_waste and indeed.com

The company specializing in waste management and recycling is looking for someone who is capable of collecting garbage bags from a condominium and meeting the community's cleaning needs. The work of the person who is chosen as Ally Waste garbage collector includes Collect garbage bags from the apartment doors and take them to the container.

“Don't worry about the mess, the bags are already tied and we provide you with personal protective equipment (PPE),” the advertisement states. The garbage collector will also have to take photographs and send daily reports by email. “Your hard work and motivation can lead to future management opportunities,” he points to the vacancy as an opportunity for growth.

How to apply for the job vacancy in the United States?



To apply for the position of garbage collector for Ally Waste Services, It is necessary to meet the aforementioned requirements and send your resume through the indeed.com site.