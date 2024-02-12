Russia imposed new sanctions on Monday (12) against 18 British citizens linked to the Armed Forces, Parliament and several higher education institutions in the United Kingdom, in response to what it defined as London's history of confrontation and its military aid. to Ukraine.

“The decision was taken to include in the list of Russia's enemies a number of representatives of the political and military class, as well as the scientific-academic community of the United Kingdom,” Moscow's Foreign Ministry said in a statement to which it attached a list of names.

The list, which includes James Cartilidge, Under-Secretary of Defense, Charles Roland Vincent Walker, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Simon Asquith, Commander of the Submarine Forces, among other high-ranking military personnel, also vetoes the entry of teachers into Russia. , such as Ivor Norman Richard Davies and Timothy John Garton Ash, from the University of Oxford.

According to Russian diplomacy, this measure responds to London's history of confrontation, “in which our country is demonized, anti-Russian speeches are actively manufactured to reduce Moscow's influence at the international level, and the sending of weapons to the 'regime' from Kiev.”

“We are obliged to confirm that British representatives full of 'Russophobia' do not hesitate to participate in actions aimed at discrediting the constitutional regime and socio-political processes in our country,” said the ministry.

In this sense, Russian diplomacy highlighted, groups working in the main British and Western academies stand out. “In supporting Volodymyr Zelensky's 'regime' in its aspiration to continue the bloodshed, the British must be aware that they share with the Ukrainian 'neo-Nazis' responsibility for crimes against the civilian population,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Moscow.

Russia periodically expands its list of enemies with new names, mostly British politicians and officials accused of discrediting Vladimir Putin's government or supporting Ukraine.