A terrifying experience took place last weekend at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area near Ocala, Florida, when A woman was bitten on the forehead by a crocodile measuring more than 4 meters while snorkeling with a friend. Marissa Carr, the victim of the attack, is still shocked by the encounter with the crocodile.

While enjoying his day of snorkeling and swimming, the victim noticed two small eyes lurking from the water. In a matter of seconds, the crocodile emerged and bit her on the forehead. The quick reaction of her friend, Shane, who heard a noise and turned to look at Marissa, allowed the crocodile not to continue its attack.

Marissa shared her experience in an interview with Fox, expressing that at the time of the bite he did not feel much pain, but when he realized what had happened, the pain became more intense, especially in the forehead and neck. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCfor its acronym in English) confirmed the incident and announced that the crocodile was captured and disposed of by a trapper.

It is the second incident with crocodiles in a week in Florida

This incident marked the second encounter between people and crocodiles in the area in a week. On November 1, a 79-year-old man who was also snorkeling “collided” with a crocodile, although it did not bite him. Fortunately, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Following these incidents, authorities temporarily closed the Alexander Springs areabut they later reopened it to the public.

Marissa Carr considers she was lucky to some extent because she was wearing a full-face snorkel mask instead of just swimming goggles., which could have prevented more serious injuries to other parts of his body. Despite the trauma, he does not blame the crocodile and plans to continue enjoying his snorkeling activities in the future.

The FWC offers important tips to Florida residents and visitors to avoid dangerous encounters with crocodiles, such as maintaining a safe distance, not feeding the reptiles, keeping pets on leashes near bodies of water, and swimming only in designated areas during the day. day and without the company of pets. It also provides a hotline to report nuisance and dangerous crocodiles.