It is very strange to see teams that play with two center forwards. In current football, as well as in EA Sports FC 24, most formations only use one area ‘killer’ and that is why they take on greater importance.
For your club in career mode, it is essential to have someone who is in the last area of the field to receive crosses or finish. That is why we look for the best young forwards in the video game, but of course, avoiding names like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or Victor Oshimen, since they are already figures.
The Red Devils signed him this market looking for him to become the next “Haaland”. Despite this, in career mode this club almost always ends up looking for more forwards, so the 20-year-old will be a signing that will not cost you much work, but will cost you some investment (20 million euros).
Rating in career mode: 76
Potential: 89
The young Frenchman is one of the most promising in the video game. Furthermore, the 20-year-old boy is not a bargain, but he will become a fundamental piece in your club and with a not so high salary.
Rating in career mode: 78
Potential: 88
The German from past editions is a good recommendation and for FC 24 he did not fail. He is still extremely young and now with more minutes at BVB, he has become more relevant. 18 years, 20 million euros and immediate ownership.
Rating in career mode: 77
Potential: 87
If you want a ‘9’ in the area, he is the option. Over 1.90 tall and with good heading, Weiper, 18 years old, and with an extremely low cost (three million euros) will only require your patience to develop for a couple of years.
Rating in career mode: 66
Potential: 86
One of the best options in the entire video game. The young Irishman has great growth and great tools. If you have a mid-table club, he will add a lot to you and may quickly become a starter.
Rating in career mode: 74
Potential: 86
The Mexican joins the list as he does in real life. Many clubs are looking for him, the Netherlands team asks a lot, but not in FC 24. The cost will be around 25 million euros, but with two styles of play he will quickly score you goals.
Rating in career mode: 78
Potential: 86
One of the greatest promises in American soccer has great growth in the video game. At 22 years old, she comes to your club for 35 million euros and takes ownership immediately.
Rating in career mode: 79
Potential: 86
Another great footballer to help the Portuguese club grow. At 21 years old and with just five million euros, it will be a great investment for your career mode.
Rating in career mode: 71
Potential: 85
At just 18 years old, Bassette has already been linked in real life to more teams in Europe. Meanwhile, it will cost you less than two million euros, but you will have to be patient in its development.
Rating in career mode: 61
Potential: 84
Another 18-year-old, his development won’t be fast, but he’ll give you goals after two years. His signing does not exceed two million euros, so you can buy and lend him to improve his rating.
Rating in career mode: 61
Potential: 82
