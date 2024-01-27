After getting into an argument, A high school student in the state of Florida attacked his classmate and cut off his ear last week, which is why the student is recovering from the incident and the authorities are already investigating the case.

According to the media WTVJthe police announced that during a baseball practice, one of the athletes, 16 years old, threw a horn at his teammate, so His ear was cut off and six stitches were needed to stitch the wound.

After the event, more details about the situation were released and it was said that The victim is a 15-year-old boy who was practicing baseball in a Miami-Dade park. on January 18th. But the atmosphere became hostile against him because he had brought food to the practice field, which implied a violation of the rules by the coach, who as punishment made the team do additional laps around the park.

The situation angered the rest of his companions, especially one who yelled at the victim and then threw the horn at him with the intention of scaring him. But the 15-year-old player, he told police, felt a sudden blow to the back of his head.

It all happened during baseball practice.

What did the attacker say about the attack in Florida?

The attacker said he simply wanted to scare his partner and that he had intended for the horn to fall nearby, but had accidentally hit his head. Nevertheless, It was revealed that he had also insulted the victim and urged him to fight. What's more, it was later claimed that the suspect had been recorded being arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon some time ago.

His mother came to his defense saying: “he's a good boy, he's never been in a fight, he's respectful, he's a good teammate, he usually breaks up fights, he clearly made a bad decision.”

For its part, The grandmother of the attacked young man told the media that he is very traumatized by the situation. “The ear was cut off at the top, like a number seven, cross and go down, they had to put the top and the back together,” she stated.