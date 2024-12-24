As is tradition in the real MadridFlorentino Pérez has starred in a video in which multiple personalities from the white entity wish the fans of the current European champion a merry Christmas.

The Madrid president has highlighted the titles as Madrid’s great banner in 2024: “We have shared a year of great sporting successes. From Real Madrid we wish you many congratulations on these holidays that are so endearing to everyone.. They are dates to share with family and loved ones, but they are also very special days in which we remember those who are not with us,” he signed.

“And this year I want to have an emotional memory for all the people who have been affected by the DANA tragedy. Our heart goes out to all of them and I want to show them once again our affection and solidarity. We also remember all the people who suffer in many places around the world, to whom From Real Madrid we send a message of hope“Florentino stressed.

Carlo Ancelotti did not miss the event: “These are dates to dream big. And In the team we have the same hope as you for the new year: to fight for everything until the end. Merry Christmas and a great 2025,” wished the coach of the soccer team, supported by his namesake in basketball, Chus Mateo: “With everyone’s support we will fight for everything. Your energy is ours. Much happiness and all the best for 2025.”

The players did not want to miss the opportunity, especially the captains. “Our titles in 2024 were yours. With that strength that you give us we will continue competing for everything. Always. Happy holidays and much happiness in 2025,” Dani Carvajal intervened.

For his part, Sergio Llull also had his turn to speak: “On behalf of the entire team, thank you for being there. We feel your support in every game. Enjoy these holidays and let’s dream together in 2025″, like Olga Carmona: “Our shield is the strength of the club. AND We are going to defend it all together. Much happiness and a happy 2025.”