Student Abdullah Muhammad Mukhaimar from Ras Al Khaimah won first place in the list of high school toppers in the advanced track, from Ras Al Khaimah Boys School..

He told “Emirates Today”: I dedicate my excellence to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and to my honorable family. They were a motivation for my excellence and an incentive for my name to be among the country’s first high school graduates, class of 2024.

He added that this is the second joy in the house after his sister, who was among the first in the advanced track of the 2021 high school graduates..

He stated that he aspires to study human medicine to benefit humanity, thanking the school that focused on paying attention to the students’ studies and creating the appropriate academic environment for them through review and training on exam forms, and harnessing the energies of the teachers that motivated him to be serious and diligent throughout the school year.

His keenness to study daily at a rate of two hours and up to four hours on exam days also contributed to achieving the success he aspired to..

Muhammad Mukhaimer, the father of student Abdullah, expressed his happiness about his son’s excellence, noting that he and the family members were certain of their son’s excellence, due to his grandfather and his excellence throughout the past academic years.

His family also contributed to his excellence by providing the appropriate atmosphere to continuously motivate him to work hard, considering that high school is the first step on the ladder of success and establishing the desired future..