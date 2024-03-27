This year a rather strange event has been revealed, since starting in January thousands of layoffs began to be reported in different companies in the games industry, starting with the almost two thousand people who had to leave the gaming division. Xbox. This was followed by more like Electronic Arts, SEGA and even Sony, who is removing people from their teams who are not relevant to generating income; With all that, we thought things were going to stop there, but now a beloved company is also joining the trend.

According to what media such as Kotakucurrently in the American division of Nintendo They are going through a restructuring process at the company's test center, and that entails some changes that may benefit some but harm others. Since they will open full-time positions for those who are interested, but at the same time people who are requested for short-term contracts will leave, so they will not be necessary for the company, since these fleeting positions may be more expensive. .

From what they mention in the reports, more than 100 contractors would be affected by the changes, which the company wants to carry out so that the division of USA is in a better position, which implies the seriousness that a corporate entity must take in employee longevity. This also includes selected people who will no longer participate in game testing to detect bugs or other errors, removing people who already have many years of expertise in the corresponding area.

But things do not stop there, since for now the testing department will be stopped until further notice, since they do not have new video games in development that need attention to detail, since other releases of the year have already gone through the process such as the versions remastered from Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2. That means that they will not require the services of contractors, and when they are necessary again they will be applications for full positions.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: It's a bit sad that this is also happening at Nintendo, but there is nothing to do where the testers work and no way to continue paying them to wait to see what new release they come up with. Not to mention, let's hope the employees return when there are more titles to be developed.