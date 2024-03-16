Florence elections, the center-right has chosen Eike Schmidt as candidate for mayor

Eike Schmidt will be the center-right mayoral candidate in Florence. Il Foglio wrote this today, according to which the games were completed by Giorgia Meloni's visit to the Tuscan capital two days ago. The German (but naturalized Italian) art historian and former director of the Uffizi would have been definitively convinced, claims Il Foglio.

“The candidacy, strongly supported by FdI, also convinces Forza Italia and Lega. Internal polls within the centre-right would demonstrate its competitiveness. Furthermore, it is the belief of the centre-right's allies, in the runoff Schmidt could count on the support of the former prime minister and former mayor of Florence Matteo Renzi, of whom he is a personal friend”.

As Il Foglio recalls, “Schmidt is currently director of the Capodimonte museum in Naples. Also for this reason the candidacy will be announced almost at the last moment, shortly before the presentation of the lists (the vote is scheduled for 8 and 9 June), in so as to minimize the period of leave that the director will have to take from his position in Naples”.