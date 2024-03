Saturday, March 16, 2024, 08:06











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The comedian, actor, screenwriter and presenter Ángel Martín (Barcelona, ​​1977) greatly entertained the almost 400 people who filled the Victoria de Blanca Theater on Thursday in the third event of the 'Rio de Letras' literary cycle, now in its 12th edition. where he presented his book '…