Flood in Emilia, Musumeci: “Up to 900 euros per family”

”Among the immediate support measures adopted is the assignment to families whose main home has been destroyed in whole or in part or has been cleared out in execution of the provisions of the competent authorities of a contribution for the autonomous accommodation of 400 euro for single-family households, 500 euro for two-unit households, 700 euro for three-unit households, 800 for four-unit households, up to a maximum of 900 euro per month for five or more households ”.

This was stated by the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeciduring the urgent briefing to the Chamber on the flood that hit Emilia Romagna.

Visiting Prime Minister Meloni and the President of the European Commission von der Leyen

The President of the Council, Giorgia Meloniwill welcome the President of the European Commission in Bologna tomorrow, Ursula von der Leyen. Meloni will accompany von der Leyen during the helicopter flight over the areas affected by the flood and together they will make a press point with journalists.

Meloni will subsequently return to Rome for a meeting of cabinetscheduled for 18, which will have to make further decisions on emergency management in the areas affected by bad weather.

Flood in Emilia, the dangers of skin and gastrointestinal infections

There is no peace for Emilia Romagnato make matters worse the flood now it’s tripped as well the health alarm. The most serious situation is registered at Conselice In the Ravenna. The appeals of mayor Paola Pula – reads the Corriere della Sera – I am desperate. “Don’t walk to bare feet in water, protect your skin from contact with water with gloves and personal protective equipment. Avoid i children little game in the flooded areas”.

As a demonstration of the seriousness of the situation yesterday in Conselice both the director of the Ausl of Ravenna is the vice president of the Region, with responsibility for civil protection, Irene Priolo. Even the top health officials confirm potential dangers For infections at the skin or gastrointestinal. And they are also considering some prophylactic vaccinations.

“The water rises up from the sewers and at home you can’t breathe. After days in these conditions and with nothing to eat we left. Now we are hosted by relatives “. Vittoria Di Matteo’s home, – continues the Corriere – where she lives with the husband and three childrenis in one of the streets turned into smelly rivers.

There are plenty for a family that decides to leave hundreds who resist, prisoners in the house, waiting for the boat to pass by which distributes the white envelopes containing water and something to eat. This has been the daily life of Conselice for five days, ten thousand inhabitantswhich has become the epicenter of a new emergency which is added to that of mud and landslides.

