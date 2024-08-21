Of course, it couldn’t be missed. life simulation in the style of Animal Crossing at Gamescom 2024, something like this was announced by NetEase with Floatopiaa particular game that was presented with a trailer during Opening Night Live, with a very particular basic idea.

It is, in essence, a sort of Animal Crossing set in the clouds, in a floating world in the sky and characterized by relaxing and romantic scenarios, where we can take part in numerous activities including building houses, managing the territory and interacting with other inhabitants.

It is scheduled for release in 2025 worldwide on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOSand there is already the possibility of pre-registration to take part in the beta sessions on official website of the game.