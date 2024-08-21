Of course, it couldn’t be missed. life simulation in the style of Animal Crossing at Gamescom 2024, something like this was announced by NetEase with Floatopiaa particular game that was presented with a trailer during Opening Night Live, with a very particular basic idea.
It is, in essence, a sort of Animal Crossing set in the clouds, in a floating world in the sky and characterized by relaxing and romantic scenarios, where we can take part in numerous activities including building houses, managing the territory and interacting with other inhabitants.
It is scheduled for release in 2025 worldwide on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOSand there is already the possibility of pre-registration to take part in the beta sessions on official website of the game.
A flying world full of possibilities
Floatopia takes us into a magical world full of games, travel, super powers and floating islands, where you can experience a sort of great holiday dedicated to relaxation, dreams and fantasy, but also to various activities to carry out.
Similar to Animal Crossing or Harvest Moon, on the flying island we can dedicate ourselves to many things including cultivating the land, breeding, fishing, collecting wood and decorating the house, for example.
There is also a sort of narrative basis that tells of this long journey to discover the secrets of this strange flying magical world, taking us to explore new lands and cultures, even using various vehicles.
We therefore await further information on this particular title, coming in 2025 on PC, consoles and mobile platforms.
