September is already underway, and that means that users of Xbox Game Pass can look forward to a new selection of games. The selection of titles that will be available on this service during the first half of this month has thus been revealed. Here we find releases such as Age of Mythology: Retold, Riders Republicand more.

Starting today, all Xbox Game Pass users will be able to enjoy Star Trucker, and in the In the coming days, more and more titles will join this service, giving you players the opportunity to experience a range of experiences of all kinds. Here is the full list:

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 3

Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 4

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 5

Riders Republic (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 11

Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 17

However, this is not all, since it has also been revealed The list of games that will leave Xbox Game Pass on September 15where we find titles such as Payday 3 and FIFA 23:

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation (PC)

FIFA 23 (Cloud, Console and PC) EA Play

Payday 3 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

SpiderHeck (Cloud, Console and PC)

You Suck At Parking (Cloud, Console and PC)

From the list of new features, The most important title is Age of Mythology: Retold. This is a remaster of the classic RTS from Ensemble Studio, which breathes new life into the experience and promises a bright future. In related news, you can check out our review of this title here. Likewise, Game Pass Standard will not have day one releases.

Author’s Note:

This is a decent selection. Nothing spectacular, but not bad either. Age of Mythology: Retold It’s the most interesting, but it’s also likely that some people are interested in Riders Republicand all simulation fans will have a couple of new options.

Via: Xbox