Flights | Postman: The drunk former Prime Minister of Estonia was removed from the plane at Helsinki-Vantaa

According to eyewitnesses, the former Prime Minister of Estonia, Taavi Rõivas, was heavily drunk and argued with the flight crew.

Estonian newspaper Postimees tells the former prime minister of Estonia who was removed by the police Taavi Rõivasen from the plane at Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Saturday.

The people who were there told Postimee that Rõivas had an argument with the plane's staff and was heavily drunk even before getting on the plane.

Rõivas was flying on a Finnair flight from Tallinn via Helsinki-Vantaa to Japan.

He changed planes at Helsinki-Vantaa.

Rõivas commented to the Estonian For Elu24that talk about drunkenness is slander.

According to Rõivas, the argument did not take place in Helsinki-Vantaa, but on the flight from Tallinn to Helsinki, and the reason was not drunkenness, but the fact that he was using the computer for work.

However, in the picture received by Postimee, Rõiva is taken off the plane leaving from Helsinki. It is unclear why Rõivas would have been allowed on another plane, if the argument leading to his removal had already occurred on a previous flight.

The flight to Japan was delayed by half an hour.

Rõivas was traveling to Japan as part of the Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahknan visiting the country.

He was not part of Tsahkna's official entourage, but the trip was accompanied by Estonian business leaders.

Lisa Toots The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' communication confirmed to Postimeehe that it was aware of the incident but did not know why the “member of the business delegation” had been removed from the plane.

According to Toots, the members of the delegation paid for their own flights, and the ministry is not responsible for them.