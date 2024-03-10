The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of the seventh drop of humanitarian and relief aid by aircraft of the Air Force of the United Arab Emirates and aircraft of the Air Force of the Arab Republic of Egypt over the northern Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers as a result of the war and to help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are going through.

The seventh drop operation was carried out by joint crews from both countries, via planes carrying tens of tons of food and medical aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to more than 311 tons of food and relief aid since the start of the operation.





The “Birds of Goodness” operation comes within the framework of “Operation the Gallant Knight/3”, which was launched on 11/5/2023 based on the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. The total number of aircraft sent within the airlift of Operation Gallant Knight 3 reached 180 aircraft and two sea transport ships, with a total load of 16,149 tons of humanitarian and relief aid.

Through Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE has established 6 water desalination plants that produce one million and 200 thousand gallons per day, which are pumped to the Gaza Strip, benefiting more than 600 thousand people.

The state also established two field hospitals, the first in southern Gaza under the supervision of an Emirati medical team with a capacity of 200 beds and including more than 100 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory technicians. The field hospital in the Gaza Strip received about 8,798 cases that were treated since its opening on December 2, 2023, and the second is a floating hospital. Off the coast of the city of Al-Arish, it includes 100 beds. On February 26, 2024, it began providing medical services… The state also provided the Starlink service to provide urgent medical consultations in the field hospital in Gaza through video communication technology.

“Birds of Goodness,” which will continue for several weeks, embodies the high level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the residents of Gaza. The operation also comes within the framework of Arab and humanitarian solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the critical circumstances they face.

This generous humanitarian gesture reflects the determination of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt to provide all aspects of humanitarian support to the Palestinian brothers and to defy difficulties in order to alleviate their daily suffering.

At the beginning of the crisis, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” directed the allocation of $20 million to confront the difficult humanitarian conditions that the brotherly Palestinian people are going through and to support the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), while the amount amounted to Mohammed bin Rashid’s global initiatives to provide food aid in Gaza in cooperation with the World Food Program amounted to $11.7 million, and $10 million through these initiatives to support the health sector in Gaza in cooperation with the World Health Organization. The state also provided $5 million in support of the great efforts of United Nations coordinators. For humanitarian affairs and reconstruction in Gaza.

At the beginning of the crisis, the UAE also launched a compassion campaign to collect humanitarian aid baskets. More than 71,000 baskets were collected, with the participation of 24,000 volunteers and 20 humanitarian institutions.