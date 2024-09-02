A Ryanair flight attendant has named the most “terrifying” questions passengers have asked her. She shared her story on TikTok, for publication turned Attention tabloid The Mirror.

Amy-Leigh Sherrard, 21, said a fellow traveller once asked her if she was selling her used tights. On another flight, a man patted his knee during turbulence and asked if she needed a seat. A third passenger, who startled Sherrard, used an online translator to ask if she had an OnlyFans account.

One of the most annoying things the author of the video said was when passengers asked to bring a colder drink, since there is no refrigerator on board the planes she works on.

