It is common that when a series or movie becomes famous, parents take advantage of the names of its characters to name their children. game of Thrones is not exempt from this, but a British mother never imagined that this would cause the authorities to deny her daughter’s passport.

That was what happened to Lucy, who named her daughter Khaleesi, one of the titles given to Daenerys Targaryen in this series known in Spanish as Game of Thrones.

This mother from the United Kingdom thought that giving her daughter a name inspired by Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea of game of Thrones She shouldn’t have had any major problems. However, when the girl turned six and she planned to take her to Disneyland Paris, the authorities in her country denied her passport application.

We Recommend: Review: House of the Dragon: The second season and its 70-minute trailer.

The reason was the little girl’s name. According to the Passport Office, such a document could not be issued without the authorization of Warner Bros.

Fountain: HBO.

All because this company owns the trademark for game of ThronesLucy, though shocked by the response, sought legal advice. She discovered that the Warner Bros. registration only applies to goods and services, not to the names of individuals.

But the British government was unwilling to budge. So this mother turned to social media and the press, forcing the office in charge to contact her to sort out the matter.

An official explained to him that British legislation on names associated with copyright, such as Khaleesi from game of Thronesonly applies to those who change their name. But not to those who are given birth.

The passport application is currently being processed, and the authorities have issued an apology for the whole matter. That happened on August 1, 2024, and it remains to be seen whether Lucy and her daughter Khaleesi will finally be able to go to Disneyland Paris.

Source: HBO.

It is clear that the popularity of game of Thrones is still very much in force. House of the Dragonthe TV series adaptation of another of its spin-offs or derivatives, will have two more seasons, and another one called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Apart from game of Thrones We have more geek information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.