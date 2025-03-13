03/13/2025



Updated at 14: 54h.





He Supreme Court He has requested ineco and tragsatec public companies on the hiring of Jessica, the escort of José Luis Ábalosformer Minister of Transport and former Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, and his successor in the Ministry, Óscar Puente, on the official trips to which they were together.

These proceedings had been requested by popular accusations, and the investigated José Luis Ábalos and Koldo García had opposed their practice because it would be a prospective investigation.

Specifically, the instructor of this cause is addressed to the two companies so that within a maximum period of 15 days they send information and documentation on the way in which the vacancy that was covered by Jessica Rodríguez García was published, specifying the date and the publication channel of the publication of the job offersince she herself said in judicial headquarters that it was a third person who addressed her to present her curriculum on a certain website.

He also wants to know the number of contestants who opted for the award of said place, although he points out that, for the moment, it is not necessary that the professional profile of the concurrent candidates be completed.









The magistrate requires these public companies to report what the selective process consisted of, specifying whether there was any interview with the candidates, particularly with Jessica Rodríguez. In the event that there had been, the magistrate adds, “it must be specified by the company who was the person or people who interviewed the candidates and in particular to Doña Jéssica.”

Likewise, request the employment contract Finally signed with Jessica Rodríguez, with specification of the date of incorporation and cessation in the company. In turn, demand information to these companies so that, even succinctly, they explain “what the professional activities entrusted to Mrs. Jessica Rodríguez and who was the person who commissioned the concrete works to be developed and the one that directly realized.”

Finally, the magistrate requires INECO to contribute the internal documentation collected on this contract and that the company promised to send in a letter addressed to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In his car, he affirms that at the moment there are no reasons to interest these same elements with respect to the contract that Ineco could have signed with Joseba García, brother of Koldo, as they had requested popular accusations, “without prejudice to the fact that, as observed by the Public Ministry, in attention to the results of the investigation followed in this special cause, it could or may not be appropriate to do so in the future.”

The instructor indicates that it is relevant to the proper progress of the cause to determine a good part of the extremes interested in popular accusations and that the INECO company, through its general secretary, has also offered to clarify.

In addition, it indicates that, «in no way can it be sustained, compared to what was adduced by the defense of the investigated Don Koldo Garcíaextreme on which the defense of Mr. Ábalos Meco also percounts, which is a prospective proceedings or that exceed the object of the present special cause, to the extent that they refer to contracts concluded with the public administration and appear linked, always in the indiciaries that are typical of this procedural moment, to several of the investigated “.

He adds that, on the other hand, “the opposition of the defenses of Messrs. Garcia and Ábalos to which such proceedings are practiced on the basis of the effective employment relationship, which was so flatly denied by the witness, appears in the sufficiently justified cause”.

In his car, the magistrate recalls that Jessica Rodríguez in his judicial statement graphically pointed out that “did nothing” during the approximately two years of employment in Ineco and that he also had no professional activity during the six months that his contract with Tragsatec lasted.

Popular accusations had also requested that information be required on the expenses generated by all Official trips made by José Luis Ábalos During his stage as Minister of Transportation and by Koldo García. For the instructor, this petition is excessive and “there is not a lot of reason to hold a kind of global audit, and here the arguments of the defenses of Don Koldo García and Don José Luis Ábalos (…)” must be welcomed. “

However, it does consider it pertinent “interest that the Ministry of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility certifies the number of official trips made by Mr. Ábalos Meco, during his complete stage as the head of the Ministry, in which he consisting he could have accompanied him Mrs. Jessica Rodríguez García. Likewise, it must be expressed, if there were records, which person, persons or entity could have satisfied the expenses generated as a consequence of the presence in said trips of the aforementioned Doña Jessica ».

Therefore, the instructor is addressed to the Minister of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, so that, by whom it is administratively corresponding, he certifies the claimed information within a maximum period of 15 days. On the other hand, the magistrate He has cited as witnesses for April 2 Aranzazu Granell and Javier Serrano.