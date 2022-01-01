Flavia Laos He welcomed the New Year 2022 by playing with fireworks with his loved ones. The influencer used her social networks to share the precise moment in which she lights the fuse of the so-called ‘bomber cakes’. The young woman was shocked when she noticed that the fire was approaching the explosive and fled in terror.

In the video that he uploaded to his stories, he showed his reaction and attached a message. “ Here, turning them on, but I’m the first to pull out the tail “Wrote the influencer.

However, the audiovisual material was not well taken by some of his followers, who resorted to Twitter to express their outrage at the above.

Users question the actions of Flavia Laos. Photo: capture / Twitter

“Flavia Laos proud and bursting pyrotechnics near a puppy,” says a user, who mentions that dogs suffer a lot from the noise of the pyrotechnics.

Minutes after uploading the material, the influencer deleted it from her Instagram stories. At the moment, he has not made a public statement on the fact.

Flavia Laos on Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster

Flavia Laos spoke for the first time about the bond between Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster, after the ampay that the reality boys starred in a spa in Ica, at the end of 2021.

The young woman assured that both are no longer her friends. “I am calm. I am not made of stone, but the Patricio Parodi theme I have already overcome, I already feel good. Besides, I already saw it yesterday and right there, “he said in En boca de todos on December 21st.

Flavia Laos talks about her affection for Patricio Parodi’s sisters

On the good relationship he maintains with the sisters of Patrick Parodi, Flavia Laos said that this link will still be in force.

“We are excited because she will be a little woman, we are going to pamper her. I have photos, but I did not upload them, I did not want people to think badly. I went there wanting to see Majo and greet her. (…) His sisters are with some sisters for me and I could not miss it, “said the actress.