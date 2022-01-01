Home page politics

From: Kai Hartwig

Peter Altmaier sparked discussions on Twitter on New Year’s Day. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

At the turn of the year, Peter Altmaier spoke on Twitter about the ban on firecrackers. The CDU politician encountered incomprehension with his choice of words.

Berlin – Until December 8, 2021, Peter Altmaier was Federal Minister of Economics in the grand coalition under Chancellor Angela Merkel *. But the GroKo is history, now the traffic lights * rule under Chancellor Olaf Scholz *. Ex-Prime Minister Merkel ended her political career at the end of her term of office.

CDU * party colleague Altmaier is no longer at the forefront of the Berlin political circus. The 63-year-old – just like Christian Democrat Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer – voluntarily renounced another legislative period in the Bundestag *. In favor of younger colleagues within the CDU.

Peter Altmaier causes confusion on Twitter on New Year’s Eve – and makes several mistakes

Peter Altmaier’s everyday life should not be completely apolitical in the future either. The Union politician continues to speak regularly on social media. At the turn of the year 2021/22, however, Altmaier caused irritation on Twitter with his posts.

The former economics minister initially retweeted a tweet from CNN journalist Frederik Pleitgen at midnight. He had written in English: “Judging by the noise in my neighborhood, the ban on selling firecrackers * did not work in my part of Berlin.” Altmaier agreed, also in English: “I agree: ban on firecrackers did not work. But the EU internal market apparently works like hell! ”The tweet was mistaken with the hashtags EU and Poland.

The long-time member of the Bundestag made a few spelling mistakes, Altmaier typed “Böllerverkaufsvefbot” and “didntreslly” (instead of didn’t really). Apparently he didn’t notice, the Christian Democrat canceled the tweet despite the errors. Pleitgen replied Altmaier with the words “Happy New Year to you” to which the CDU politician returned the greeting. And added: “Life is beautiful! Noise in the streets of Berlin, as if the communist army was attacking! Bye for now!”

Twitter users react to Altmaier tweets with incomprehension – he is rowing back to the New Year

Whether his tweets came about at an advanced hour during a possibly boozy New Year’s Eve party or Altmaier simply wrote them in anticipation of the New Year – only the former cabinet member knows the answer. On Twitter, numerous users reprimanded the CDU man for his statements. “Don’t drink and tweet,” wrote one. “75 years later and we still try the same clichés?” Said another.

Some Twitter users recalled that the Red Army of the communist-ruled Soviet Union had made a significant contribution to the liberation of Berlin from the National Socialists. Altmaier’s Poland * hashtag in the tweet about the firecrackers ban was not well received either. “What is this about Poland now, Mr. Altmaier?” Asked a user: “You could probably buy in the Netherlands or anywhere else!”

Meanwhile, the scolded rowed back a little on New Year's Day. "Happy New Year to you too," Altmaier began. "The tweet was directed neither against the EU * nor against Poland, I have great respect for both of them." He continued: "National sales bans make little sense in the EU. From Berlin, where I was, it's 80 kilometers to the border. And yes: we also have borders with France *, the Netherlands *, the Czech Republic *, Denmark *, Belgium * and Luxembourg * ", Altmaier indicated that there should be numerous procurement options for Böller fans in Germany's neighboring countries.