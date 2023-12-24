Alex Madonna had no experience as a hotelier when he welcomed his first guests on Christmas Eve 1958. There was only one thing he knew: people sometimes need a change of scenery. They've been getting it reliably for exactly 65 years now when they check into the Madonna Inn. Amanda Rich, the hotel's marketing director, explains why: “Alex Madonna worked on highway construction all over California for years. At some point he got fed up with the boring, interchangeable rooms he stayed in.” So he decided to build his own hotel, one that would be different from all the others. A hotel where not a single room would be like one you've seen before.

Anyone who drives on US Highway 101 today, which is called the “Alex Madonna Memorial Highway” halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, then turns onto “Madonna Road”, passes the Alex Madonna Memorial and finally the Standing at the foot of the “Madonna Mountain” in front of the “Madonna Inn” with the “Alex Madonna Steakhouse” and the “Alex Madonna Conference Center”, you already suspect that this man could have really succeeded in what he set out to do.