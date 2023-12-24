Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova showed congratulations from presenter Solovyov

TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov congratulated the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova with a video circle with a song. The diplomat published the video in her Telegram-channel.

“Dear Maria Vladimirovna! Happy birthday to you, happy birthday, Comrade Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation, happy birthday, Your Excellency, to you,” the entry says.

At the end, Solovyov calls Zakharova Mashenka and says that he loves her very much, and once again congratulates her on her birthday.

Zakharova signed the video with the phrase: “I believe that the nightingales sang to you. And Solovyov? On December 24 she turned 48 years old.

Earlier it became known that Zakharova spoke about the Christmas song she composed. The text was written about two and a half years ago. The music for the song was written in Belarus, and the words “in Russian with emotional overtones.”