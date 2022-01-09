Home page world

From: Kerstin Kesselgruber

Shock moment after take-off: A vacation plane has to make an emergency landing on Fuerteventura shortly after taking off from the Canary Island of Lanzarote due to engine problems.

Arrecife / Hamburg – After an emergency landing and an involuntary stopover on Fuerteventura, a good 200 vacationers arrived in Hamburg on Saturday evening (January 8th, 2022). The day before, shortly after take-off from the Canary Island of Lanzarote, her plane from the Condor holiday airline had made an emergency landing due to an engine failure on the neighboring island. With a replacement aircraft, they were finally brought to the original destination Hamburg on Saturday, as a spokeswoman for the airline said.

The first machine had a malfunction on one of the engines on Friday (January 7th, 2022) immediately after take-off, combined with cracking noises. According to the Aviation Herald, which reports special occurrences on flights around the world, it was a Boeing 757-300.

On Friday, a plane operated by the Condor holiday airline had to make an emergency landing on Fuerteventura shortly after take-off from Lanzarote due to an engine failure. (Symbol picture) © Imago

Shock moment in the aircraft: Flames hit the right engine

The pilots of the aircraft had initiated the usual procedure in such cases and declared an “air emergency” in order to be able to land at the alternate airport with priority, the spokeswoman said. A video broadcast by a Spanish broadcaster showed how flames broke out from the right engine shortly after take-off.

The 209 passengers and eight crew members could have left the plane after the emergency landing in the normal way, said the spokeswoman. Nobody was harmed. On Saturday should then be from airport Frankfurt* a replacement machine will come and bring the travelers to their destination airport in Hamburg. The cause of the engine malfunction is now to be investigated.

Only a few weeks ago had a Ryanair flight to Fuerteventura at Frankfurt Airport* set to take off. At the last moment the pilots noticed a breakdown. A Condor pilot suddenly had to interrupt his flight to Gran Canaria at Frankfurt Airport. The airline did not comment on the incident. (kke / dpa)