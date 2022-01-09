The Real Madrid got yesterday a brilliant victory over him Valencia (4-1) in a great game that the Vinicius doublets and Benzema. However, many of the critics of the white club complained that the penalty on Casemiro that served to open the marker was not enough to be singled out and that conditioned the game.
To be honest, reduce the victory of the white team to that decision is silly. Before that penalty Modric He had already started playing and it seemed like a miracle that they had not advanced on the scoreboard. A ball to the Croatian’s crossbar or a stop by Cillessen to Miliato’s header they could perfectly have open the ‘melon’ long before.
The Valencia He arrived with many casualties and stood up for what his physique lasted. Couldn’t stop the offensive torrent released by Modric himself and that both Benzema and Vinicius, in addition to a successful Asensio. The 23 shots on goal Real Madrid justify it. The only inaccurate moment they had It was after the departure of the Croatian, but the duel was already sentenced with 3-0. At least Guedes took the opportunity to score.
Like the defeat of Ancelotti’s men cannot be justified last Sunday for the grab Marcelo in Getafe (1-0) it cannot be argued that Real Madrid yesterday will win thanks to that penalty. Nor that it conditions the party. Are plays interpretable, in which I sincerely believe that there is a margin of decision and in both cases they seem well indicated to me.
Facing the team, yesterday’s game is to be satisfied. Yesterday’s joins the victory of Alcoyano in the Cup (1-3) and it seems that Getafe stays in an accident. The league race will have at least one more week the whites in the lead
