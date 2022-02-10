A construction project in the video game Minecraft costs a Russian teenager dearly. The 16-year-old boy has to go to a penal camp for five years because he wants to blow up a replica of an office of the security service FSB in the game. He was found guilty of ‘training for terrorist activities’.
