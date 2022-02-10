Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that his words about Ukraine and the “beauty”, which were voiced during negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, did not have a personal dimension. On Thursday, February 10, reports TASS.

The head of state noted that the phrase “like it, don’t like it, be patient, my beauty” in the context of the discussion of the Minsk agreements only referred to the fact that the agreements must be implemented.

“I must say frankly that I have never become personal in my work for many years,” the Russian leader said.

On February 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference in Kiev, responded to Putin’s statement. For the sake of an answer, he switched to Russian and stressed that Ukraine is very patient.

In turn, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, during the next briefing, called Putin’s words a joke about rape. According to the representative of the White House, such a phrase of the Russian leader does not cause admiration in Washington.

A day earlier, Putin assessed the attitude of the Ukrainian authorities to the Minsk agreements with the phrase “like it, don’t like it, be patient, my beauty” at a press conference following talks with Macron in the Russian capital.