With the arrival of the winter season, on the assumption of the first autumn frosts, many Italian roads will be covered by snow. Like it or not, it will be like walking into a supermarket with the songs of Mariah Carey, George Michael and Michael Bublé: you will need to be strong, and face this too slippery (albeit Christmas) situation. Indeed, returning to the streets, grip on snow and ice is close to zero, consequently the slightest corner or braking at low speed can become risky for motorists caught off guard.

This is why it is important to prepare for winter with the right equipment and learn the basic rules for tackling snowy roads. Winter tires are the first requirement: they must be fitted to all four wheels regardless of the vehicle’s traction. Wear and pressure they must also be monitored regularly with the help of your trusted tire dealer. And finally, for safety, it is better to have the classic chains at hand. There aren’t many tips to follow, but they are essential: Pirelli has drawn up five to be followed.

Eyes on the road

The first step is to analyze the road conditions. Winter tires are a great help throughout the cold season, even on dry or wet asphalt. The compounds become more effective at average temperatures below seven degrees, allowing the tires to “cling” to the road. Their best action is obtained on snow or ice, but the watchword is caution. The dangers are limited by traveling at a steady pace on a snowy road, but what if you have to brake suddenly? What if the curve was covered with an unpredictable layer of ice? So it’s better to be careful and focused.

Play in advance

When grip is low, braking distances are longer and available traction decreases. As a result, managing an emergency situation under the right conditions means taking more risks than necessary. The only rule is to increase the safety distances and slow down, especially when cornering, providing for any obstacles. And if the road is clear beyond the horizon, all the better.

Light foot

A snowy descent is always very risky. The low grip, combined with the mass of the vehicle, causes inertia and induces a sort of “skidding effect” which reduces the braking distance. The heavier the car, the greater the risk. For this reason, even SUVs and off-road vehicles have to be fitted with winter tires, albeit with all-wheel drive. Also, whenever possible, it is better to downshift and use the engine brake to slow down instead of relying on the braking system.

In pursuit of the thickest snow

In case of dense snow, it is better not to follow the footsteps left by other cars when possible. Tracks form on the fresh and abundant snow that limit maneuvers and “hold back” the car, preventing it from moving in case of need.

Objective delicacy

Due to the low grip, all maneuvers must be gentle. Sharp steering, for example, prevents the tires from forcing the vehicle to change direction, causing understeer. In other words: the car goes straight. To avoid having to make abrupt maneuvers, it is important to follow the rules mentioned above, also relying on the utmost caution when meeting a vehicle on the opposite direction.