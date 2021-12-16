Omicron and Super green pass variant only vaccinated with booster? Reflecting on it is Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Irccs Institute of Pharmacological Research, who with Adnkronos Salute analyzes a hypothetical scenario with Omicron dominant. “Extending the state of emergency was important and very right. While it does not surprise me that there is no generalized obligation to wear a mask outdoors: it is not necessary if there are no gatherings. The most important thing is spacing and ventilation of closed places. It must be taken into account that Covid is taken indoors, and instead it is very difficult to take it outdoors. Therefore, the reinforced Green pass is good to make closed places safer. But all this applies to a context with Delta “dominant. “About Omicron one of the few things we know so far is that those who have had the disease, for example from the Delta variant, are not necessarily protected, they can get sick again”. So a further squeeze of the Super green pass “would make sense in perspective when we have Omicron circulation”. This is the reflection of Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Irccs Institute of Pharmacological Research, who with Adnkronos Salute analyzes a hypothetical scenario with Omicron dominant.

And he immediately points out: “What I don’t want to do, however, is to suggest to politics what to do. I can say that a person who has been ill is not necessarily protected by the Omicron variant. Politics, once he knows this information, must then decide taking into account many other things. Many do not understand that the decision of politics must not only take into account science. One thing is the science of the virus and the epidemic, one thing is social activity and life, the for example, being able to go to school. Politics must put everything on the scales and arrive at a decision that is balanced. One share of people will be enthusiastic, another will not care at all, and there will be a share that will be against , whatever you do. We must not look at this because otherwise nothing is done “.

The problem, explains Remuzzi, is that “the Omicron variant, highly contagious, we do not know at the moment if it is the same as the Delta” in all its characteristics. “For Delta we can say that the most important thing is to ventilate the closed rooms and not to go to the closed rooms that are not frequented by vaccinated people. Basically, therefore, this reinforced pass that allows only the vaccinated and the recovered to attend closed rooms is very important. On the Omicron variant, when it will eventually dominate, we will have to discuss again. For now it is ok to vaccinate and who has had the disease. With Omicron, on the other hand, vaccinated with a third dose yes, but having the disease not necessarily. Another very important message, therefore, is that you need to be quick with the booster and cover those that are missing “.