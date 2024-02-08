A three-mile row of old children's clothing was scattered along the beach in Bournemouth, England, in a protest over the war in Gaza.

Activists from the group Led by Donkeys said they were putting up more than 11,000 sets of clothing to represent children killed on both sides of the conflict since October 7.

The team of 80 people needed five hours to hang the clothes.

Although Israel has said it is making efforts to avoid civilian casualties, including issuing evacuation orders, more than 11,500 children under 18 have died, according to Palestinian health officials.

In a statement, Led By Donkeys called on the US and UK governments to press for an immediate ceasefire.

“All children are innocent, whether they are Palestinian or Israeli,” he said.

The line extended from Canford Cliffs in the west almost to Boscombe in the east.

Organizer James Sadri said: “If you walked this line, it would take you an hour to walk past 5 kilometers of children who have been murdered, and that should be a wake-up call to everyone.”

“We are trying to communicate the magnitude of the carnage; you can't express that by writing a number in an article or saying it in a newsletter, you have to see it, you have to feel it.”

The clothes will be collected, washed and distributed to charities and second-hand stores.

Rebecca Ross, one of the people who saw the installation on the beach, said it was “shocking.”

“It's very, very sad – each one represents a life lost, which is very disgusting,” he said.

Another beach visitor, Sheila Dayman, also said it was “sad and shocking.”

“They are all children, innocent lives on both sides, Israelis and Palestinians. I'm not into politics, we just pray for peace,” he said.

Led By Donkeys began in 2018 as an anti-Brexit group and has since been responsible for campaigns including painting the street outside the Russian embassy in London in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

He also organized an undercover investigation that showed former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng apparently discussing what their fees were for advising a fake company in March 2023.

Click here to read more stories from BBC News Mundo.

And remember that you can receive notifications. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don't miss our best content.