Pridybaylo published a photo of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky celebrating Russia Day

Archival photos of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky from 2013, celebrating Russia Day, have appeared online. They were published by RT journalist Konstantin Pridybaylo in his Telegram-channel.

In the photographs, Syrsky stands in uniform, surrounded by people; one of the frames shows a cake on which the flags of Russia and Ukraine are placed.

“In 2013, I ate a cake with a Ukrainian and Russian flag on top, hugged Russian military personnel at a reception,” Pribydailo wrote.

Earlier it became known that the mother of Colonel General Alexander Syrsky supports Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposes what is happening in Ukraine; this conclusion can be drawn from her activity on social networks. Also, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has a brother who lives in the Russian Federation and a son who publishes posts on social networks in Russian.