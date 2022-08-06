The United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, China, Ireland and Norway have asked to hold a closed meeting of the UN Security Council because of the situation around the Gaza Strip. This was announced on Sunday, August 7, by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the meeting can be held on Monday, August 8.

“The UAE, as a member of the Security Council, has asked, together with France, China, Ireland and Norway, to hold a closed meeting of the Council on Monday to discuss recent developments and ways to advance international efforts towards a just and comprehensive peace,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates noted deep concern about the escalation around Gaza, and also called for maximum restraint.

The day before, the Israeli Army reported that civilians, including children, were killed in Jabaliya in the north of the Gaza Strip due to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group (an organization banned in Russia).

It was also noted that over the past two days, Islamic Jihad fired more than 400 rockets at Israel.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave on August 6, as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, 24 people were killed and another 203 people were injured. Among the dead were six children and two women.

The Israeli army announced that it was conducting Operation Dawn in the Gaza Strip against the Islamic Jihad group (an organization banned in Russia) on August 5. An Israeli air strike neutralized Taysir al-Jabari, who commanded the military wing of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern part of the enclave.

Izvestia correspondent Elnar Bainazarov said that alarm signals were heard 20 km from the center of Tel Aviv in the suburbs of Bat Yam and Holon. He showed the situation.

The conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated in early May last year. The Palestinians, as part of the peace process with Israel, demand that the future borders between the two sovereign states follow the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.