The suit jacket is probably one of the most successful options for an office look. Comfortable and versatilethere are more and more options that are out of the ordinary, risking new patterns, fabrics or colors.

Combined with sneakers, ballet flats, high heels or even boots and ankle bootsThere is no doubt that having a two-piece is essential for any self-respecting wardrobe. Bet on garments and brands that are based on the quality of their products, leaving aside ‘fast fashion’ It will be a great success when buying a suit, since it will possibly remain in your closet for several seasons. Today at ABC Estilo we compile some of the brands of the moment in which to find suits that make a difference.

Bleis Madrid

Bleis Madrid is a firm based in Madrid created in 2017 by Blanca Bleisfounder and creative director of it. Inspired by the tailoring of yesteryear, Blanca creates her brand with a single desire: «recover women’s ready-to-wear tailoring». The suits are the main protagonists of this brand, always well put together, sometimes with a vest and with a wide variety of cuts and patterns that vary in buttons, belts and lapels. «At Bleis Madrid we believe in silent luxury. We bet on timeless piecesthose who live and grow old with us. Unique pieces that we never want to part with,” the brand says. Queen Letizia herself has worn both pieces on occasion, often in powdery tones such as mauve or blue. The prices of Bleis Madrid suits They range from 415 euros for their blazers and 275 euros for pants. The brand has an outlet area and has currently joined the sales period with discounts on different collections.

Martin Alcalde Studio

“From Martin Alcalde Studio We want to bring out the best in each woman and make her feel elegant and confident,” they say from the firm led by Inés Martín Alcalde. Along with the wedding suits, the jackets are trademarks of the house and Queen Letizia herself has also given a good example of this by wearing some of her suits whose details, such as the pronounced shoulders and the crossed pattern, make them an unmistakable sign of the Atelier. For this season, at Martín Alcalde Studio they propose suits with quality fabrics in which the pinstripe or houndstooth stand out in earth tones. Double-breasted blazers, some shorter than usual or suits with cargo pants are some of the points of differentiation in the brand’s suits. Your prices They are around 317 euros for blazers and 119 euros for pants.









Vegana

Vegana It was born from the hand of Carmen de la Puerta, an entrepreneur who has lived surrounded by threads and needles since she was little. Inspired by vintage aesthetics, their travels and experiences, they do not lose their Andalusian seal or their desire to dress a different guest. Beyond the dresses and options for events, among their proposals we find different jacket suits in which the upper part monopolizes always great prominence with tight waists, large lapels and shoulder pads. With different formats, their suits are often made in printed fabrics and the pinstripe is one of their infallible ones for this season. He price of Vogana suits It is 189 euros for the jackets and 129 euros for the pants. It also has discounts during this period of sales on many of their clothes.

Vanderwilde

Founded by sisters Blanca and Angelathe Sevillian brand Vanderwilde It combines the style of Andalusian tradition with contemporary design. With these values, it creates a defined style and elegance based on pure lines with a proposal that also includes suits. The DNA of Vanderwilde was born in Seville in 2013, Since its inception, it has been built on quality pattern making and aimed at creating the most feminine lines. Your collections emerge from the sisters’ own universenourishing themselves with their creativity and cultural heritage. In their latest proposals we find garments that combine with each other, creating other types of suits, combined with midi skirts or long coats in the same fabric; including a vest or opting for blazers that adjust with a belt and highlight the shoulders with gathers. The brand prices They range from 230 euros for jackets, 130 euros for pants or 145 euros for vests. They have a “special prices” section and have currently joined the sales period with discounts on many of their garments.

Sophie and Lucie

Sophie and Lucie is a Madrid firm that in recent years has established itself as one of the guest firms of the moment. Also created by two sisters, Sofia and Lucía Fernandez Rocathe brand has a casual air and more casual options for everyday life. This season, in this brand we find printed suits that do not go unnoticed, the checks are the main protagonists and give more special options with blazers with velvet lapels, double breasted or combined with midi skirts. Their prices They start at 249.95 euros for blazers and 139.95 for pants. This season the brand joins the sales season by offering discounts on many of its garments.